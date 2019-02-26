Kyle Long agrees to restructured contract with Bears

Kyle Long is with Chicago for the long haul.

That was the case in 2016 when the guard signed a four-year extension with the Bears. But with an out approaching in his contract, Long decided to renew his vows with the organization that drafted him in the first round in 2013.

The 30-year-old offensive lineman agreed to a restructured deal with Chicago that will keep with the team for years to come, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source. The Chicago Tribune first reported the news.

The team later confirmed the news.

Long carried an $8.5 million cap hit in 2019 before the restructuring. The terms of the new deal have not yet been disclosed, though Rapoport deemed it a "minor alteration."

The guard missed half of last year with a foot injury but returned for Chicago's final two games including the wild-card loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

On a roster mostly void of holes, assuring Long has a place in Chicago for the foreseeable future is a significant positive development for the Bears.