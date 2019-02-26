Dontrelle Inman wants to finish career with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts boast the most cap space in the league entering free agency at roughly $107 million, and a few needs to fill, including at wide receiver.

Across from T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis does not currently have a bona fide No. 2 option, but one of the Colts' leading pass catchers from 2018 is hoping he can fill that role next season and beyond.

"I definitely want to stay in Indianapolis," veteran wideout Dontrelle Inman to Tax and The Moose of CBS Sports Radio, per USA Today. "I don't want to go anywhere else. I'm a little older in my career. It feels good to just be home, and it would feel amazing to finish in Indy."

Inman is an impending free agent after spending one year in Indianapolis. After splitting time with the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears in 2017, the 30-year-old joined the Colts in Oct. 2018 and immediately played a stretch during their playoff run. Inman started four of nine games played, hauling in 28 catches for 204 yards and three scores and caught a touchdown in the Colts' wild-card win over the Houston Texans.

But will there be room for Inman in Indy in 2019? Hilton is the only big-name wide receiver under contract, but the Colts are also expected to seek a big-name option either via trade or free agency. Golden Tate, Jamison Crowder and Tyrell Williams are among the top free-agent WRs, and if the Colts are willing to take a shot, word is a certain Pittsburgh Steelers receiver is on the block.

In their attempt to improve their skill-position players, Indy could break the bank this offseason for a big-name receiver or a pass-catching back. Or the Colts could bring a steady threat like Inman. Or both. The receiver's in for the long haul, but is Indy?