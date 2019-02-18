NFL UK AFC offseason stories to watch

For many football fans, the NFL offseason is as exciting as the actual playing season itself. Utilising the NFL Draft and free agency, teams are constantly looking for ways to bolster their roster and find the missing link that will push their franchise into Super Bowl LIV conversation. Some moves make more noise, then others, however. Below is an offseason move for each franchise in the AFC that could move the needle and get people talking.

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens - acquiring Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers after nine years with the franchise, while the Ravens are lacking depth at wide receiver. The Ravens have settled in on young quarterback Lamar Jackson, after trading veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. Having a veteran pass-catcher, such as Brown, for Jackson to target will aid in his development. Given the rivalry between these two franchises, if this move happens, expect a lot of noise from Steeler fans directed at AB when he returns to Heinz Field. Pittsburgh are likely to be reluctant to trade within the division but stranger things have happened in the NFL.

Cincinnati Bengals - selecting Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray in the NFL Draft

The public seems to believe that Andy Dalton, the starting quarterback of the Bengals for the past eight seasons, is on the hot seat. Dalton is 0-4 in the postseason and has never been able to jumpstart the Bengals offense into legitimate Super Bowl contenders. The selection of Kyler Murray to provide competition for Dalton will definitely send shockwaves throughout the NFL. The selection would bring the third dual-threat, Heisman Trophy winning quarterback into the AFC North, to complement the Browns' Baker Mayfield and the Ravens' Lamar Jackson. But will Murray be available at 11 when the Bengals are on the clock or will they need to engineer a trade?

Cleveland Browns - trading up in the draft to select Alabama OT Jonah Williams

The Browns have an enormous amount of capital heading into this year's draft. They not only hold their own picks in rounds one through six, but they also own the Patriots' third and fifth-round picks and the Jaguar's fifth and seventh round picks, giving them 10 picks overall. They have stars scattered all over their roster, but definitely could use some fortification on the offensive line to protect star quarterback Baker Mayfield. Jonah Williams is arguably the best offensive lineman in the draft this year and comes from a winning programme in Alabama, where he won one College Football Playoff national championship and competed in two others.

Pittsburgh Steelers - acquiring Eagles RB Jay Ajayi

During the 2018 NFL season, there were some whispers about a running back trade between the Steelers' Le'Veon Bell and the Eagles' Britain-born Jay Ajayi. Throughout the season, Steelers' running back James Conner established himself as a reliable starter. Now, with Ajayi likely going to need to limit his carries after ACL surgery and Le'Veon Bell's future in Pittsburgh in jeopardy, Pittsburgh could be a landing spot that makes sense for both parties. The Steelers would receive a strong running back to complement Conner at a discount and Ajayi would land in a situation where he would not need to rush back too soon. If he performs after a one-year, "prove-it" deal Ajayi could be a strong candidate for a bigger contract during next year's offseason.

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans - trading for Los Angeles Chargers FB Derek Watt

If the Texans manage to work out a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers to acquire fullback Derek Watt, people will be talking about it. It would unite Derek with his brother, JJ, who is a defensive end and a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The Texans have featured a fullback in their offense under head coach Bill O'Brien in each of the first four years of his tenure in Houston. Last season marked the first time they did not feature a fullback but it is reasonable to believe they might revert back to their former strategy for next season.

Indianapolis Colts - acquiring Philadelphia Eagles WR Golden Tate

The Colts need some pass-catchers for Andrew Luck to target. Free agent wide receiver Golden Tate is a reliable player, who has recorded at least 795 receiving yards and played in at least 15 games in each of the last six seasons. Among Colts fans, expect a bit of elation for acquiring a talented receiver, peppered with some grumbling, due to his 30 years of age.

Jacksonville Jaguars - releasing QB Blake Bortles

This is a move that has been rumored for some time. Given Blake Bortles was just handed a three-year $54 million contract extension that included $26.5 million guaranteed, this will cause serious frustration among Jaguar fans. If he is cut before June 1, Jacksonville will be stuck with $16.5 million of dead money and only save about $4.3 million on the salary cap. If he is cut after June 1, $11.5 million would be lost, with only about $9.3 million in cap saving as a result. Ultimately, this would be a fairly expensive release.

Tennessee Titans - hiring former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer as an advisor

This is not a move that has been rumored but it certainly could make some sense. Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, an Ohio State alum, got a coaching job early in his career from Urban Meyer, when Vrabel was hired onto his staff at the university. Meyer is a legend in the American football community, winning two National Championships at Florida and one at Ohio State. He just retired from his post as Ohio State's head coach, but Meyer willingly stepped down from his post at Florida a few years prior, so he is known to return back to football after a break. Vrabel, who is still a young head coach, would likely love to have one of his mentors as a resource for when needed.