ATN Podcast: Top 101 NFL Free Agents

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal -- break down Gregg and Wess' annual article, "Top 101 NFL Free Agents", starting with the top four on the list (6:40); what is the difference between Earl Thomas and Le'Veon Bell (7:37); and who has the hottest body on the list? (21:04). The heroes discuss whether the talent level of players weighs higher than off-field issues (26:34 and why Terrell Suggs would be good for New England (43:36).

Listen to the podcast below: