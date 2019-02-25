Ravens releasing Michael Crabtree after one season

The Baltimore Ravens will need another wide receiver for new offensive coordinator Greg Roman's scheme.

The Ravens are releasing veteran wideout Michael Crabtree, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. ESPN first reported the news.

Crabtree, who was set to make a base salary of $5 million in 2019, lasted just one season in Baltimore after signing a three-year, $21 million deal in March 2018. The 31-year-old receiver was part of the Ravens' desire to bolster the receiving corps, which included the additions of John Brown and Willie Snead during the offseason.

But Crabtree's production didn't inspire in his role as the No. 1 wide receiver. He started 16 games and totaled 54 catches for 607 yards and three touchdowns on 100 targets for a career-low 54 percent catch percentage.

Crabtree will be in search of his fourth team since entering the league as the 10th overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft with the San Francisco 49ers. He spent six total seasons with the 49ers and three with the Oakland Raiders before joining the Ravens last year.

The Ravens will need new weapons in the passing game for quarterback Lamar Jackson. In addition to Crabtree's release, Brown is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on March 13.