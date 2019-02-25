Carolina Panthers to release CB Captain Munnerlyn

Captain Munnerlyn's second stint in Carolina lasted just two seasons.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source informed, that the Panthers are releasing the cornerback.

Turning 31 in April, Munnerlyn will hit the free-agent market before the new league year opens.

Munnerlyn signed a four-year contract worth $17 million with the Panthers in 2017 that included $6.9 million guaranteed. Cutting Munnerlyn leaves $3 million in dead money on the Panthers salary cap while saving the team $2 million.

Munnerlyn played a rotational role in the Panthers' secondary, starting just five games over the past two seasons in Carolina, but should find a landing spot in a league concisely in need of veteran defensive backs.

Cutting the corner continues Carolina's efforts to get younger on defense. Veteran safety Mike Adams announced on social media that the team said he would not be brought back. The 37-year-old played out the final year of his contract in 2018.

With Munnerlyn and Adams out, along with the team's decision to part ways with linebacker Thomas Davis, and Julius Peppers' retirement, there will be some new blood in Carolina's defense in 2019.