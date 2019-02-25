Comp. Committee to discuss potential rule changes

The league's Competition Committee kicks off the NFL Scouting Combine week with their annual meeting on Monday.

The biggest attention will be on the discussion of expanding instant replay in the aftermath of the non-call in the New Orleans Saints playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Don't hold your breath on a bold move being declared after Monday's meeting.

NFL Network's Judy Battista reports one committee member told her that he is not sure anything will be done to instant replay this year. The member doesn't see enough support for reviewing non-calls, like the one that helped sink the Saints.

Battista also notes that the committee member is not sure 24 NFL owners that would back a change to replay that would allow reviews on judgment calls like pass interference or roughing the passer.

Big phrase with Competition Committee, always: "unintended consequences." Real concern that making non-calls reviewable would mean flags thrown on every TD run, for example. Coach says "hey, look at the guard, he was holding." â Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 25, 2019

Saints coach Sean Payton is a member of the Competition Committee, which adds another layer of interest in the discussions.

Monday's meeting is used to discuss potential rule change suggestions that the committee will bring to owners later in the offseason. Two-thirds of the 32 owners must approve a change before its adopted.

Replay review will not be the only topic of discussion on Monday. Battista also adds that the committee will look at potentially adjusting the punt play, in an effort to make it safer -- as the league did with kickoffs. The committee will also discuss the helmet rule from last year to decide if the rule change had the desired outcome.