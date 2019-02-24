Gardner, Spruce and Fleet speed past San Antonio

Highlighted by the longest play in the brief history of the Alliance of American Football, the San Diego Fleet surged to victory on Sunday evening.

Ja'Quan Gardner took an inside draw 83 yards for the biggest highlight of the season thus far and receiver Nelson Spruce added a pair of touchdowns during a 28-point run that sent the Fleet speeding past the San Antonio Commanders, 31-11, at SDCCU Stadium in AAF action that aired on the NFL Network.

San Diego (2-1) pulled into a first-place tie in the Western Conference with the Arizona Hotshots. The Commanders (1-2) dropped into last in the conference along with the Salt Lake Stallions.

Gardner's big play led to a big day of 12 carries for 122 yards and the score, moving him into the top spot for league rushers with 281 yards. Fleet quarterback Philip Nelson threw for 193 yards, completing 17 of 25 passes for and the two scores to Spruce (four catches for 50 yards).

Nelson was looking for Spruce on the first play of the game when he was intercepted by San Antonio's De'Vante Bausby. On the ensuing play, Commanders QB Logan Woodside (12 for 23 for 151 yards) found Mekale McKay (four receptions for 91 yards) for a 47-yard score over the middle. Thereafter, Woodside hooked up with Evan Rodriguez for a two-point conversion, an 8-0 lead and pretty much the conclusion of the Commanders' offensive output.

While offense was the highlight of the game-turning run, it was defense which ignited the Fleet run.

A Jordan Martin interception gave the Fleet the ball for a drive that culminated with a three-yard touchdown catch by Spruce.

Still trailing, 14-6, after a missed conversion, San Diego pulled ahead when A.J. Tarpley intercepted Woodside and returned it 27 yards for a score. The Fleet never looked back.

Spruce's second score came on the Fleet's following possession with Gardner taking a delayed handoff from Nelson through a gap on the left side 83 yards to the house to put San Diego into cruise control.

Former Chargers kicker Nick Rose, who is seven for seven on the season, snapped the Fleet's scoring streak with a field goal to cut the score to 28-11, but the game was in the bag for San Diego by then.