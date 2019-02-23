Deionte Thompson unlikely to take part in combine

One of this year's top defensive prospects will be sidelined in Indianapolis next week.

Alabama safety Deionte Thompson had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his wrist Friday morning, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Thompson is unlikely to participate in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine next week (broadcast on NFL Network), but the safety is not expected to have any long-term wrist issues.

A consensus All-American in 2018, Thompson is considered the No. 2 safety prospect from this year's class, according to NFL.com draft analyst Bucky Brooks.

Over three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Thompson recorded 112 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

The next time scouts will be able to evaluate Thompson is likely at Alabama's pro day on March 19.