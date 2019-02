A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal -- fill you in on all the news around the league including Le'Veon Bell's trainer squashing weight gain rumors (7:36), the Ravens extending cornerback Tavon Young for three more years (12:39) and the Bengals hiring Lou Anarumo as defensive coordinator (14:38). The heroes answer some trade questions from THE mailbag and only mailbag (23:53).

Listen to the podcast below: