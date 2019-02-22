Eagles re-sign kicker Jake Elliott to one-year contract

The Philadelphia Eagles took care of two members of their kicking unit ahead of free agency.

The Eagles on Friday announced the signing of kicker Jake Elliott and long snapper Rick Lovato to one-year contracts. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Securing Elliott ensures that one of the NFL's most reliable field goal kickers will continue to reside in Philadelphia.

Elliott joined the Eagles in September 2017 after being signed from the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad to replace Caleb Sturgis, who landed on injured reserve. Elliott, the Bengals' fifth-round pick in 2017, went on to connect on 26 of 31 field goal attempts (83.9 percent) and 39 of 42 extra point attempts (92.9 percent).

He made five field goals from 50 or more yards in 2017, and his 61-yard field goal that season established an NFL record for the longest field goal made by a rookie. Elliott followed up by once again making 26 of 31 field goal attempts in 2018, and improved on extra-point attempts by nailing 33 of 35 kicks (94.3 percent).

Lovato, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015, has been with the Eagles since the late part of the 2016 season after stints with the Washington Redskins, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

The Eagles also announced they released safety Chris Maragos.