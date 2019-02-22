NFL announces list of 32 compensatory draft choices

The rich could be getting richer. The Super Bowl champion Patriots and runner-up Rams learned Friday they both landed a pair of extra third-round selections as the NFL released its list of compensatory picks for the 2019 NFL Draft.

A total of 32 picks were awarded to 15 teams, including four each for the Patriots, Cardinals and Redskins. Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.

New England's third-round rewards are the result of losing offensive tackle Nate Solder (Giants) and cornerback Malcolm Butler (Titans) after the 2017 season, while the Rams were compensated for the defections of cornerback Trumaine Johnson (Jets) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (Chiefs).

This year's draft will be held on April 25-27 in Nashville, Tenn.