Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with solicitation

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is being charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, Jupiter (Fla.) Police said Friday.

Jupiter police told reporters Friday that the 77-year-old Kraft hasn't been arrested. A warrant will be issued and his attorneys will be notified.

The charge comes amid a widespread crackdown on sex trafficking in the area surrounding Palm Beach County. About 200 arrest warrants have been issued in recent days and more are expected.

A spokesperson for Kraft said in a statement they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."

"The NFL is aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments," the league said in a statement Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report