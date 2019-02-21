DDFP: Could the Seahawks trade Russell Wilson?

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank and via skype by Matt "Money" Smith! The trio quickly gets into the American Alliance of Football and how they're enjoying it, plus Money will soon be calling games (2:50). Next, the guys address the Russell Wilson to the Giants rumors and if things are falling apart in Seattle (17:43)? Then, Shek, Money & Hank discuss Steelers GM Kevin Colbert's comments about Ben Roethsliberger, Antonio Brown & Le'Veon Bell (20:35). Finally, we round out the show with some voicemails from Kent Brown's mom about the Academy Awards (34:45).

Listen to the podcast below: