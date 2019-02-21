Saints release vet safety Kurt Coleman after one year

Veteran safety Kurt Coleman's time in New Orleans apparently proved short.

Less than a year after signing a three-year deal worth $16.5 million, Coleman was released by the Saints, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, via a source informed of the situation. Garafolo adds the team will leave the door open for Coleman, who was due a total of $5.5 million of compensation in 2019.

The transaction doesn't come as a major surprise. Despite signing for starting money, Coleman's playing time drastically decreased as the 2018 season progressed and he found it hard to get on the field with some of the team's defensive subpackages.

Coleman finished the season appearing in all 16 games with nine starts, totaling 36 tackles and a forced fumble on 359 defensive snaps (34.9 percent). In two postseason games, Coleman recorded three total defensive snaps and 12 snaps on special teams.

The Saints are covered for now at the starting safety positions given the presence of free safety Marcus Williams and strong safety Vonn Bell.

The Saints could also elect to bring back veteran safety Chris Banjo, who is eligible for unrestricted free agency as one of the team's top special teams contributors, or look to add more pieces on the back end of coverage through free agency or the draft.