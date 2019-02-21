Ravens, CB Tavon Young agree to three-year extension

The Baltimore Ravens made a move Thursday to ensure the foundation of their cornerback group remains intact.

The Ravens and cornerback Tavon Young agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $27 million, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Young appeared to confirm the news on Twitter.

Extremely blessed and thankful to continue my career as a Baltimore Raven, Thanks to everyone in the @Ravens organization and teammates Letâs workkkkkkk!! â Tavon Young (@NLtyoung) February 21, 2019

With the 24-year-old Young secured for the foreseeable future, the Ravens have a versatile and experienced group of cornerbacks in Young, Marlon Humphry, Brandon Carr and Jimmy Smith, who is currently signed through 2019.

Young joined the Ravens in 2016 as a fourth-round pick out of Temple and he started 11 games in his rookie season. He missed the 2017 season with a torn ACL before returning in 2018 and spent time at a variety of positions in the secondary through 15 games with six starts, totaling 37 tackles, an interception and five passes defensed.

A sports hernia injury prevented him from playing in Baltimore's wild card loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but Young should be ready for the offseason workout program after undergoing surgery in January.