ATN Podcast: A.B. aka Big Chest, fun free agency fits

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler -- bring you the birthday bash recap of the half century (1:05). The heroes fill you in on all the latest news around the league including Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid settling with the NFL (8:59), Antonio Brown and the Steelers agreeing that it is time to part ways (13:13) and Todd Gurley's health (26:41). The heroes throw out some fun free agency fits (37:39) and then tell Gregg what he can no longer do now that he is 40 (53:20).

Listen to the podcast below: