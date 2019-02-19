Dave Dameshek Football Program  

 

 

DDFP: Mark Kaboly joins to talk Antonio Brown & Le'Veon Bell

  • By NFL.com
Dave Dameshek is joined via Skype by Mark Kaboly of The Athletic to talk all things Pittsburgh Steelers. First though we hear from Eddie Spaghetti and EmmaVP who debate Dave on his issue with biopics since Bohemian Rhapsody is an Oscar favorite (2:30). Next, Mark Kaboly joins and talks about the Pittsburgh Steelers fallout with Antonio Brown and what the team can get in return for the disgruntled wide receiver (9:54). Plus Mark mentions if the Steelers can still put the franchise tag on Le'Veon Bell to then trade him (36:48). Dave wraps up the show with some Big Ben talk and why he doesn't blame him for this mess in Pittsburgh (58:53).

