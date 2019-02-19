Roundup: Cardinals sign former Bills TE Charles Clay

Tight end Charles Clay didn't take long to find a new home a week after the Buffalo Bills released him.

The Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday announced the signing of Clay to a one-year contract. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the deal is worth up to $3.25 million with a $350K signing bonus, per a source informed of the situation.

Clay, 30, enters his ninth season on his third NFL team. He spent the previous eight seasons with the Bills (2015-18) and Miami Dolphins (2011-14), where he entered the league in 2011 as a sixth-round pick.

The veteran tight end saw a dip in production in 2018, totaling 21 catches for 184 yards in 13 games. Before last year, Clay produced five straight seasons of 550-plus yards receiving.

The Cardinals under new head coach Kliff Kingsbury have been busy in February acquiring veteran free-agent players released by their former teams. Clay is the third such signing, joining former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford and outside linebacker Brooks Reed.

Here are other transactions we are monitoring Tuesday:

1. The Atlanta Falcons announced the signing of offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo to a three-year extension. Sambrailo provides depth and versatility to play both tackle positions.