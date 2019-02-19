Jaguars hire Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant

Veteran defensive-minded coach Dom Capers is returning to Jacksonville.

The Jaguars announced Tuesday the hiring of Capers as a senior defensive assistant, with duties that include working closely with DC Todd Wash and the Jaguars' staff.

Capers brings 31 years of coaching experience, including a stint as defensive coordinator in Jacksonville under then-head coach and current Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin (1999-2000).

"Dom Capers is one of the most respected defensive coaches in the game today, and he has been for many years," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said in a statement, via the team's official website. "His defenses have long been among the most effective and productive in the NFL. He has career experiences and accomplishments that will benefit our coaches and our players. He adds a unique perspective and veteran presence that will be valuable assets to immediately help us. I look forward to working with Dom and having him on our staff."

Capers most recently served as defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers from 2009-2017. His three decades of coaching also include DC stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins.

He joins a team with some of the NFL's top defensive players, including cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, defensive end Calais Campbell and linebacker Telvin Smith, among others.

The Jaguars finished fifth in total defense in 2018 and second in 2017. Having Capers on the defensive staff can only make a strong defense even better.