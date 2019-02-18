Cowboys decline to pick up Terrance Williams' option

Wide receiver Terrance Williams will need a new team in 2019.

The Dallas Cowboys elected to not pick up an option on Williams, a scenario that makes the sixth-year pro an unrestricted free agent when the league's new calendar year kicks off on March 16, the team announced Monday. ESPN first reported the news.

Williams, who signed a four-year extension in 2017, was set to make a base salary of $3.5 million in 2019 and $4 million in 2020. He appeared in just three games last season and landed on injured reserve with a foot injury.

While recovering on injured reserve, Williams was suspended three games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy for a May 2018 incident involving an intoxication charge.

Williams finishes six seasons with the Cowboys appearing in 83 games with 68 starts and totaling 232 catches for 3,377 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The Cowboys have Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup as their top two wide receivers, but Dallas needs to bolster depth when considering Cole Beasley is also eligible for unrestricted free agency.