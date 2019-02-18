Bengals' Taylor on DC hire: 'Just need the right person'

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to strike out on potential defensive coordinators two weeks since officially naming Zac Taylor their head coach.

Despite the importance of finding a reliable voice to handle the defensive side, Taylor isn't fretting the situation.

The 35-year-old coach told Albert Breer of The MMQB that he's not rushing the decision.

"No [timetable], just need the right person," Taylor said.

The coach noted he's currently leaning on secondary coaches Robert Livingston and Daronte Jones until a DC is hired.

The Bengals have been rebuffed by every candidate along the way. Veteran options like Jack Del Rio, Dom Capers and Vance Joseph each declined. The New Orleans Saints blocked Aaron Glenn from interviewing. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley chose to stay in college, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Florida DC Todd Grantham did likewise.

With Taylor's expertise residing on the offensive side of the ball, partnering with an experienced DC is vital for the first-time head coach.

The closer the NFL Scouting Combine and free agency creep without the Bengals having a leader for their defense -- and knowing the types of players they will need for that scheme -- the more urgency Cincy will have. Taylor, however, isn't going to force a marriage on just any coordinator.