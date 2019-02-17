Gardner, San Diego Fleet fly past Legends for win

Needing to emerge from a nine-point hole on Sunday night, the San Diego Fleet did just that for the franchise's first victory in the first season of the Alliance of American Football.

It was the fleet-footed Ja'Quan Gardner who led the charge for San Diego, churning out 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries as the Fleet came back to down the Atlanta Legends, 24-12, at SDCCU Stadium on a game that aired on the NFL Network.

Coached by former St. Louis Rams coach Mike Martz, San Diego evened its record at 1-1, while Atlanta fell to 0-2.

The foot of Fleet kicker Donny Hageman matched Gardner's offensive output as he booted four field goals with a long of 46.

Shakir Soto had three tackles, including 1.5 sacks, to highlight a Fleet defense that kept the Legends in check, holding them to 222 total yards.

The game was deadlocked at 9 following three quarters before the Fleet pulled away with a 15-point fourth quarter. Gardner's 8- and 7-yard touchdown runs came after the game was tied at 12 in the fourth.

Former Chargers kicker Younghoe Koo had two field goals for the Legends, whose touchdown came on a scoring reception by Malachi Jones off a pass from Matt Simms, who was 17 of 25 for 160 yards.