Julian Edelman to wave green flag at Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman could feel the buzz at the Daytona 500.

Edelman, sporting neatly trimmed facial hair, served as honorary starter and was set to wave the green flag for Sunday's race. The New England Patriots star receiver called NASCAR drivers "absolutely insane."

"It's a respect level for these guys, who are clearly adrenaline junkies," Edelman said. "Football players, we're missing screws. These dudes certainly are, too."

Edelman had his bushy beard clipped on a recent taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," with the trimmings used to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Boston.

Edelman doesn't know if he'll grow the beard again to its rugged length again next season. But he grew it by taking the advice of Patriots coach Bill Belichick to heart.

"He says put everything in the draw and worry about it after football season," Edelman said. "So I put my razor in the draw and I worried about it after football season."

Edelman earned Super Bowl MVP honors after catching 10 passes for 141 yards while helping lift the Patriots to a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

