Demaryius Thomas suffers minor injuries in rollover crash

Former Denver Broncos and Houston Texans receiver Demaryius Thomas was involved in a single-vehicle rollover car crash in Denver early Saturday morning, according to a press release from the Denver Police Department.

Thomas was driving a vehicle with two passengers, one male and one female, on Auraria Parkway near 12th St. in Denver when he lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll and come to a stop in a grassy median near Speer Blvd. All three passengers were transported to the hospital.

Thomas and the other male passenger suffered minor injuries and are expected to be treated and released. The female passenger sustained possible serious injuries but they appear to be non-life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

Thomas was released by the Texans on Tuesday and is currently a free agent. The 31-year-old receiver is recovering from a ruptured left Achilles tendon suffered in Week 16. Thomas spent the bulk of his nine-year career in Denver before the Broncos traded him to Houston in October. Between both clubs, Thomas started 15 games and caught 59 balls for 677 yards and five scores in 2018.