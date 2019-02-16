Bengals RB Mark Walton arrested, charged with battery

Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton was arrested in Miami on Friday afternoon and charged with one count of misdemeanor battery, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Jail told NFL.com.

The 21-year-old has since been released.

Walton was involved in a verbal argument with a woman on SE 5th St. in downtown Miami after his vehicle was obstructing the entrance of the building's parking garage, a Miami public information officer told NFL.com. The verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation. Walton allegedly snatched a phone from the female victim while she was recording the incident and a tussle ensued when she attempted to get her phone back. Both Walton and the female victim suffered minor scratches.

The Bengals said in a statement Saturday, "We are aware of the report involving Mark and are gathering more information."

A Miami native and former Miami Hurricanes player, Walton was drafted by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. In his rookie year, he compiled 19 touches for 75 total yards in 14 games played.