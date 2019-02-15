NFL, Kaepernick, Reid decide to resolve pending grievances

The NFL and lawyers for Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid released a joint statement on Friday announcing the resolution of the players' grievances against the league.

"For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL," the statement read. "As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party."

Given the confines of the agreement, specific terms, including finances, of the settlement aren't known.

Kaepernick, who last played for an NFL team in 2016, filed his grievance through the NFLPA against the league on Oct. 16, 2017. The former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller alleged collusion that denied him a job with a team after he took a knee during the national anthem in 2016 to raise awareness of racial inequality and social injustices.

Reid, who joined the silent protest with Kaepernick on the 49ers' sidelines, filed his grievance through the NFLPA on May 7, 2018, after going unsigned during the first wave of free agency. He eventually joined the Carolina Panthers on a one-year deal in September 2018, and then recently signed a three-year deal worth more than $22 million to remain in Carolina.

While Reid has found employment, the same can't be said for Kaepernick. The 31-year-old quarterback continues to be overlooked by teams in need of a starter or backup despite Kaepernick's experience. During his six-year career, he was 4-2 as a starter in the postseason and took the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII.

The NFLPA later issued a statement, expressing optimism that Kaepernick will eventually get another chance to return to the league.

"Today, we were informed by the NFL of the settlement of the Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid collusion cases," the NFLPA said. "We are not privy to the details of the settlement, but support the decision by the players and their counsel. We continuously supported Colin and Eric from the start of their protests, participated with their lawyers throughout their legal proceedings and were prepared to participate in the upcoming trial in pursuit of both truth and justice for what we believe the NFL and its clubs did to them. We are glad that Eric has earned a job and new contract, and we continue to hope that Colin gets his opportunity as well."

Kaepernick and Reid are both represented by attorney Mark Geragos.