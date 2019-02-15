Broncos parting ways with LB Brandon Marshall

Linebacker Brandon Marshall's time with the Denver Broncos appears to be coming to an end.

The Broncos have informed Marshall they are likely to not exercise his option, which would make him eligible for unrestricted free agency on March 13, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Friday. ESPN first reported the news.

The linebacker tweeted his goodbye to the Denver faithful Friday morning:

Much Love for Broncos country! Still not over yet, but being injured 2 out of the last 3 years after the Super Bowl killed me! But thatâs life. Iâll land on my feet as I always do. âï¿½ï¿½ â Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) February 15, 2019

Marshall, who turns 30 in September, had two years remaining on a four-year extension he signed in 2016 and was set to make base salaries of $6.5 million in 2019 and $7 million in 2020.

He entered the league in 2012 as a fifth-round pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Broncos in 2013. On his career, Marshall has appeared in 74 games with 63 starts and totaled 423 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two interceptions and 21 passes defensed.

Given his experience and production, Marshall could command attention on the open market from teams searching for a veteran linebacker.