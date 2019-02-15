Lions work out former Patriots RB Mike Gillislee

Veterans already on the free agent market will attempt to get a jump on landing a new job before a smorgasbord of players hits the open market on March 13.

One of those players is running back Mike Gillislee.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Gillislee worked out with the Detroit Lions on Thursday, per a source informed of the situation.

Gillislee spent four games with the New Orleans Saints after being cut by the New England Patriots following training camp. During Mark Ingram's suspension, Gillislee took 16 carries for 43 yards (2.7 YPC). He was released after Ingram returned and didn't land a gig the rest of the season.

The Lions are in the market for a between-the-tackles big back to pair with Kerryon Johnson. LeGarrette Blount is set to be a free agent and was mostly ineffective in his one season in Detroit.

Gillislee has experience with Lions coach Matt Patricia stemming from their time together in New England in 2017.

At this stage, working out Gillislee is simply the Lions getting a look at potential low-cost depth options. Even a signing wouldn't ensure the 28-year-old would make the squad in August.