Bengals struggling to land right defensive coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals can't find a taker for their defensive coordinator position.

After numerous swings and misses, new coach Zac Taylor is being stiff-armed in his latest attempt to find a man to pilot his D.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the New Orleans Saints are planning to block the Bengals from interviewing secondary coach Aaron Glenn for their DC position, per sources informed of the decision.

Glenn is just the latest in a growing line of failed attempts for Taylor to land a defensive coordinator.

Veteran options like Jack Del Rio, Dennis Allen, Dom Capers and Vance Joseph fell through. Del Rio, in particular, seemed like a favorite early in the process, but the sides determined it wasn't the right fit.

Florida DC Todd Grantham interviewed this week but ultimately decided to return to his post with the Gators.

With Glenn being barred from leaving New Orleans, former Falcons coordinator Marquand Manuel and Rams assistant Aubrey Pleasant remain as two options who have interviewed. However, Manuel was stripped of his play-calling duties in Atlanta before ultimately being fired after the season. And Pleasant has never called a defense. Would the Bengals be comfortable with both a head coach and defensive coordinator who have never called plays in an NFL game?

The Bengals' struggles to land a defensive coordinator highlight one underrated aspect of the entire Find the Next Sean McVay movement: Who will be that Next McVay's Wade Phillips?

Taylor continues to search for the answer.