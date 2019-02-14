Texans receiver Keke Coutee feeling '100 percent'

In a memorably spectacular first impression, Texans rookie receiver Keke Coutee flashed brilliance in his initial NFL action.

In a Week 4 victory against the Colts, the debuting Coutee hauled in 11 catches for 109 yards.

Coutee conjured up a few other solid performances, but after his debut, his season largely limped along as he was hampered and often sidelined by a hamstring injury.

At regular season's end, he played in only six games with 28 receptions for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He was in the lineup for the Texans' playoff loss to those same Colts, though, and showcased his skills once more to the tune of another 11 grabs for 110 yards and a touchdown.

And now, the 22-year-old fourth-round pick out of Texas Tech has proclaimed himself to be back and healthy.

"The hamstring is good. I'm still resting a little bit," Coutee said via the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. "I'm going to start back training soon, but it's 100 percent."

With all-everything wideout DeAndre Hopkins leading the receiving corps and quarterback Deshaun Watson developing into one of the league's top signal-callers, the Texans went 11-5 and won the AFC South this past season. Consequently, Houston was 6-0 in games Coutee played. But finding a consistent No. 2 receiving option proved difficult as Will Fuller tore his ACL and was lost for the season after putting up productive numbers (32 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns in seven games) and Coutee was a mainstay on the injury report. The Texans traded for veteran receiver Demaryius Thomas, but he has been released.

Thus, it seems as though the talent is there, it's just a quandary as to whether it can stay on the field.

"Everybody knows we're dangerous," Coutee said. "For me to stay healthy, that's all I can be thankful for and blessed and ready to stay healthy this year."

Despite his flashes of brilliance, Coutee's first season was an arduous one more than anything else.

"It's the hardest thing I've been through in my life," he said. "I just kept faith and kept pushing and knew I would get better. ... That last Colts game, I came out really good."

With his bum hamstring in the rear view, Coutee is back to himself.

"I'm feeling really great," he said. "I'm feeling really good. I'm feeling like myself."

Though he offered just a sample size, when Coutee was feeling like himself, he was a huge asset for the Texans brimming with potential. Now he's got an entire offseason to heal up and improve before he looks to make a sensational second impression.

"Staying healthy is the key," he said. "I'm going to take Year Two and do even more than my rookie year."