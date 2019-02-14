DDFP: Vikings WR Stefon Diggs & Joe Flacco to the Broncos

Dave Dameshek is alone in Studio 66 as Matt "Money" Smith joins us from the comforts of his own home. The guys first get into their thoughts on Valentines Day and why they're both against the holiday (1:08). Next the duo chats about the Denver Broncos trading for Joe Flacco and if John Elway will ever figure out how to evaluate the quarterback position (8:53). Then, Money talks about playing golf in the Genesis Open Pro-Am and how stressful teeing off was surrounded by fans (20:30). Lastly, we hear from Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs who joined Shek during Super Bowl week who speaks about playing alongside Adam Thielen and what's in store for the 2019 Minnesota Vikings (46:36).

Listen to the podcast below: