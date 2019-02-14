NFL Twitter celebrates Valentine's Day

Love is in the air -- and the football Twittersphere.
To celebrate Valentine's Day, NFL teams took to the internet to express their love for the game, reignite some old flames and offer the best and/or worst romance-adjacent puns that Twitter accounts can offer.
The perfect cards for your special someone. #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/VsXgTRezSuâ New York Jets (@nyjets) February 14, 2019
This #ValentinesDay, celebrate with the ones you love.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/XruiSBq1dwâ Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 14, 2019
We Vike you a lot, #Vikings fans ï¿½ï¿½â Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) February 14, 2019
Happy #ValentinesDay! pic.twitter.com/AeIyDLxwoN
Be sure to hold your loved ones close this #ValentinesDay! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/fxwbbRFxIIâ Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 14, 2019
Spread love today ï¿½ï¿½#ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/oO8L5IPY0Râ Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 14, 2019
Happy #ValentinesDay Saints fans! pic.twitter.com/2gNHAGaNOIâ New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 14, 2019
Happy Valentines Day, Bolt Fam. ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/SeJBVcjk8câ Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) February 14, 2019
For Valentine's Day, we decided we wanted to show some love to the other teams around the NFL...â Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 14, 2019
That's a Gouda one ï¿½ï¿½â Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 14, 2019
Thanks for sending this Valentine so early.â Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 14, 2019
We don't always like waiting until the last second. ï¿½ï¿½
Happy Valentine's DEY! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/HeGuRum8d3
Happy #ValentinesDay Faithful â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/aZP4p32NAvâ San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 14, 2019
Happy #ValentinesDay Colts fans! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/5twlXSn70Jâ Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 14, 2019
Happy #ValentinesDay Ravens Flock! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/jp3cN2KcMbâ Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 14, 2019
Shoot your arrows, Cupid! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½#HappyValentinesDay! pic.twitter.com/8J1ViYpwgrâ Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2019
.@saquon doesn't break hearts...he breaks records. #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/akWSiiY9h6â New York Giants (@Giants) February 14, 2019
Lots of love for this guy on #ValentinesDay & every day ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 14, 2019
Sweet Tweets with @SweetFeet_White. pic.twitter.com/h0dlNRJY3T
Happy #ValentinesDay! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/EvU7Vh6Pnlâ Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 14, 2019
Happy #ValentinesDay!â Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 14, 2019
Out here... pic.twitter.com/oYjpGhvUNh
Weâre a hot topic. pic.twitter.com/rsHOaRBPdiâ Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 14, 2019
Last chance to give your special someone that perfect #ValentinesDay card! pic.twitter.com/0lPs7CPVQvâ Tennessee Titans (@Titans) February 14, 2019
Happy #Valentines Day, #CowboysNation!â Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) February 14, 2019
Be sure to tag that special someone! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/YFlCSf4ACO
Happy Valentineâs Day from your Seattle Seahawks! Be sure to spread some love today. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/Oe3I9CXo7Câ Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) February 14, 2019
Big Red is surprising some AZ teachers for #ValentinesDay! pic.twitter.com/s0jx4qzjWVâ Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 14, 2019
ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/vh2Rk1EpJJâ Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 14, 2019