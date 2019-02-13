ATN Podcast: Flacco trade reaction; A.B. landing spots

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal -- fill you in on all of the news around the league including Joe Flacco being traded to the Broncos (4:30), Cardinals saying they will stick with rookie QB Josh Rosen (15:02) and Redskins players confirming they won't see QB Alex Smith in 2019 (20:01). Where will Antonio Brown end up after he publicly declared he wanted to leave the Steelers? (27:34) The heroes end the show with a segment called "big names who could be cut" (42:51).

Listen to the podcast below: