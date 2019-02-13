Jaguars re-sign K Josh Lambo for 4 years, $15.5M

The Jacksonville Jaguars ensured one of their players eligible for unrestricted free agency will not be hitting the open market.

The Jaguars on Wednesday announced the re-signing of kicker Josh Lambo. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources, that the deal is worth $15.5 million with $6.5 million in full guarantees.

Lambo also took to social media to express his excitement of returning on a four-year deal:

Doggone good news!! We'll be in Duval for 4 more years, as I've signed an extension with the Jags!! #Duuuval pic.twitter.com/mdJnW7UsBQ â Josh Lambo (@JoshLambo) February 13, 2019

Lambo, who earned a base salary of $705,000 in 2018, proved to be a bright spot during a dismal 5-11 season, connecting on 19 of 21 field goal attempts, including four of five from 50 or more yards, and 19 of 20 extra points.

The 28-year-old Lambo entered the league in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M with the Chargers. He spent two seasons with the Chargers before signing with the Jaguars in October of 2017.