Chargers GM Tom Telesco believes AAF is 'a great idea'

The Alliance of American Football league is one of many startups over the years with a goal to provide an option outside of the NFL.

But unlike so many other ventures, the AAF has gained a quick following and supporters, including Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco, who believes the new league could eventually become a developmental system for the NFL.

"It's a great idea," Telesco said, via Eric Williams of ESPN. "It has the potential to be a nice complement to the NFL. It's a great spot for a developmental league for players, but even aside from that -- coaches and front office, officiating, athletic trainers and video equipment people, public relations -- all of that, so I think it's a great place where people can develop in every department of football operations. Every department that touches a football team can get some real-life experience."

Telesco even told ESPN he plans to send scouts to AAF games.

Meanwhile, what helps the AAF surrounds an infrastructure at the executive level with links to the NFL, including Bill Polian, Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu, Hines Ward, Jared Allen and Justin Tuck, among others.

The league also boasts a variety of team general managers and head coaches with extensive NFL experience, including Billy Devaney, Phil Savage, Randy Mueller, Hall of Famer Mike Singletary and Steve Spurrier.

With eight teams based around the country, the AAF is currently home to numerous young players hoping for another opportunity to return to the NFL, including San Diego Fleet running back Bishop Sankey and Atlanta Legends quarterback Aaron Murray.

While the rules are different between the two leagues, NFL teams on the lookout for experienced players -- or even coaches -- have plenty of options to choose from.