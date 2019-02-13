2019 NFL Scouting Combine: One player for each team to watch

With the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine just around the corner, this year's prospects are about to embark on the biggest job interview of their lives. Who should your team be studying at the event? NFL.com analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein identify one player for each club to keep close tabs on in Indianapolis.

AFC East

BUFFALO BILLS: Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College. The Bills are in dire need of interior offensive linemen, and Lindstrom is a very steady, reliable prospect. He was outstanding at the Senior Bowl.

MIAMI DOLPHINS: Erik McCoy, OG, Texas A&M. McCoy, who is coming off a strong performance at the Senior Bowl, would be a huge upgrade for the Dolphins' offensive line. He can play all three spots.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford. The Patriots need to add some youth to their receiving corps. Arcega-Whiteside would be a perfect fit on the outside. He'll likely come off the board in the second round.

NEW YORK JETS: Christian Miller, Edge, Alabama. The Jets have an abundance of needs on both sides of the ball, but I'd put edge rusher near the top of the list. Miller would be a solid upgrade.

AFC North

BALTIMORE RAVENS: Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia. The Ravens need to give Lamar Jackson some weapons, and Hardman can fly. The buzz is starting to build in personnel circles.

CINCINNATI BENGALS: Chuma Edoga, OT, USC. Edoga helped himself with a stellar week of practice in Mobile. He'd fit the Bengals and should come off the board in the second or third round.

CLEVELAND BROWNS: Jordan Brown, CB, South Dakota State. Brown would be a nice complement to last year's first-round pick, Denzel Ward. He has a nice blend of size and speed and should go in the middle rounds.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS: Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State. The Steelers' linebackers were exposed in big games in 2018. Hanks can really run, and he makes a ton of plays.

AFC South

HOUSTON TEXANS: Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State. The Texans need to upgrade both offensive tackle spots, and the extremely athletic Howard has worked his way into the second-round conversation.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State. Harry would be a nice sidekick for T.Y. Hilton. He isn't going to run fast (his 40 time is in the 4.65-second range), but he catches everything, and he's ultra-competitive with the ball in his hands.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M. Sternberger isn't a sexy prospect, but he does a tremendous job of uncovering and catching everything thrown to him. He will likely come off the board in the third round.

TENNESSEE TITANS: Chase Winovich, Edge, Michigan. Winovich reminds me of the way Titans head coach Mike Vrabel played during his time as a linebacker. Winovich's combination of toughness, effort and production would help meet Tennessee's roster needs.

AFC West

DENVER BRONCOS: Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt. The Broncos need to continue to get younger on the back end. Williams has the tools to ultimately emerge as the top cornerback in the entire draft class.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington. Murphy has a slight frame, but he's very instinctive, and he gets his hands on a lot of footballs. He won't test off the charts, but he's a rock-solid player, and he fills a desperate need in Kansas City.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington. The big, quick and powerful McGary, who is getting some first-round buzz, would solve the Chargers' issues at right tackle. He still needs some technique work, but he's very intriguing.

OAKLAND RAIDERS: Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame. The Raiders need help everywhere. Love has what new general manager Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden want: toughness and playmaking ability. He will likely come off the board in the second round.

NFC East

DALLAS COWBOYS: L.J. Collier, DL, TCU. The Cowboys need pass rush. Actually, they just need help along the defensive line. During his time in Chicago, defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli helped transition Henry Melton from DE to DT and reaped the benefits. Collier is shooting up draft boards, and, with the prospect at 280 pounds, the Cowboys might see the same transition as a possibility.

NEW YORK GIANTS: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State. The time is coming for the Giants to decide whether to address their quarterback need through free agency, via a trade or in the draft. Haskins is a big pocket passer with a live arm -- but he has just one year of starting experience. His workout might matter less to the Giants than his interview and knowledge on the white board.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: Damien Harris, RB, Alabama. Harris has great size, he's versatile and he's tough. Is he an every-down back? Does he have enough juice, or will he be more of a grinder? The Eagles have fielded a patchwork corps of running backs lately, but Harris might be a steadier option if the team is OK with his level of explosiveness and creativity.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS: Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State. The Redskins might look to add to their pass rush in the first round, but receiver will be on their radar. Campbell has outstanding speed and may be able to transcend how he was used at Ohio State -- often as a catch-and-run target rather than a downfield receiver -- but the combine could play a big part in determining that.

NFC North

CHICAGO BEARS: Sheldrick Redwine, S, Miami. Redwine took a step forward this past season and has the size and speed to potentially step into free agent Adrian Amos' position, even as a middle-rounder. The fact that he has interchangeable safety talents and can cover tight ends makes him worth a closer look for the Bears.

DETROIT LIONS: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida. We all know the Lions will be looking at pass rush as their top priority, but with Glover Quin at age 33, Detroit could take a closer look at Gardner-Johnson. He's a rangy free safety with good size and the ability to handle man coverage duties. The Lions could hone in on a potential Day 1 starter as a Day 2 pick.

GREEN BAY PACKERS: Jachai Polite, Edge, Florida. After dropping his weight down to the low 240s, Polite burst onto the scene with dominant rush production in 2018. Scouts have some maturity concerns regarding the Florida product, so the Packers will need to be OK with the person -- and then be OK with the playing weight, as they might want him to beef back up.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS: Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State. The Vikings are not what anyone would consider to be "good" along the offensive line, with help needed at tackle and both guard spots. Dalton Risner is a tough, corn-fed right tackle who many see as a guard. Either way, the Vikes should find out if they like him enough to take him in Round 1. (And if so, at which position?)

NFC South

ATLANTA FALCONS: Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State. Wren looks the part, but why doesn't he play the part consistently enough? The Falcons could use help at 3-technique. Wren has tremendous traits and can be extremely disruptive on any given snap. Figuring out whey he disappears could be an important task for the Falcons.

CAROLINA PANTHERS: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss. While we have looked at several targets in this file who might fall outside of the first round, the offensive tackle spot is an early priority for Carolina and deserves additional attention. Little has size and athleticism, but his tape wasn't always first-round caliber. If the Panthers are leaning in this direction, they have to be sure.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: Dawson Knox, TE, Ole Miss. In a draft class that offers quality depth at tight end, the Saints could be in luck, since they only hold one pick (a second-rounder) in the first four rounds. Knox has the blocking ability and traits of a combo tight end, but I don't know if he plays as fast as he is expected to run. Maybe New Orleans can figure it out.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma. The Bucs have immediate needs in their secondary, at defensive end and along the offensive line. They could also use a multi-purpose runner to pair with Ronald Jones. A deep dive into the medicals for Anderson will be critical, as he experienced three season-ending injuries at OU (including a torn ACL last September) but also posted rare production per touch.

NFC West

ARIZONA CARDINALS: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma. The Cardinals dismissed speculation connecting them to Murray on Tuesday, but if they're serious about locking in on Kliff Kingsbury's style of offense (and why wouldn't they be if they hired him?), then they need to study Murray as closely as possible. He could be the quarterback in this draft to fully unlock the scheme's NFL potential. Of course, making a move for Murray would require dealing Josh Rosen, so the Cardinals would need to be sure.

LOS ANGELES RAMS: Darnell Savage, S, Maryland. With Lamarcus Joyner potentially gone, the Rams should examine Maryland's instinctive cover safety who pulled in seven total interception over the last two seasons. He's a little undersized, but he is very athletic in space and has the ability to play over the top or on the slot. He might be there in the middle rounds.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia. The Niners need another big target at wide receiver with size and toughness for Kyle Shanahan's scheme. Ridley's college production was just OK, but there were plenty of mouths to feed in the Georgia offense. Ridley might be a fit for San Francisco as a Day 2 option, provided he shows ball-tracking ability and some route acumen in Indianapolis.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: Kingsley Keke, Edge, Texas A&M. Finding a pass rusher will be key for Seattle, but the 'Hawks don't have a second-round pick -- so what if they choose to go free safety or cornerback in the first? If that's the case, they could turn their attention to Keke, who is a big base end with splashy quickness as a sub-rusher from inside. In essence, Keke could play the role that Michael Bennett once played for Seattle.

