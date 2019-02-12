DDFP: A.B. wants out of Pittsburgh & will Murray be the top pick?

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank and David Carr! After discussing Carr's new haircut, the guys get into Antonio Brown requesting a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers and where the best destinations for him are (11:30). Next, the trio talks about the Arizona Cardinals having the first overall pick and if they buy into them trading away Josh Rosen to draft Kyler Murray (22:18), plus David Carr breaks down Murray as a prospect (24:45). Shek makes sure to ask David where his brother will end up next season, with David explaining the details of Derek's relationship with Jon Gruden (48:18). The show rounds out with a ThiccCast update as Eddie Spaghetti talks to Handsome Hank about what he's been eating lately (51:47).

