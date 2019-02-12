Roundup: Buccaneers release DE Vinny Curry

Vinny Curry lasted just one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs released the defensive end on Tuesday, the team announced.

Last offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles released Curry after the defensive end declined to take a pay cut.

Curry signed a three-year, $23 million deal with Tampa last March. He made $6.5 million in 2018. Another $5 million of his base $8 million salary would have been guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2019 league year if he was still on the roster, per Over The Cap.

Cutting Curry saves the Bucs $8 million on the 2019 salary cap.

Coming off a career year in Philadelphia's Super Bowl run, Curry was a splash signing for Tampa. His production declined, however, compiling just 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 12 games. Curry dealt with an ankle injury much of the season, and lost his starting job to Carl Nassib.

With the Bucs switching from a base 4-3 to a 3-4 under new defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, the sides determined it was best for both parties to move on.

Curry, 30, is hitting the free-agent market before the new league year opens, giving him a jump on landing a new gig. He might not recoup the $8 million he might have made, but should not find trouble landing a new home.

Here are other transactions we're monitoring today:

1. The Buffalo Bills signed veteran offensive lineman Spencer Long to a three-year contract. Long was most recently with the Jets and started 13 games last season.