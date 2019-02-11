ATN Podcast: Who is the NFL's next dynasty?

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, and Chris Wesseling -- are joined by Dave Dameshek to bring you all the news around the NFL including Kareem Hunt signing with the Browns (9:10), Kyler Murray announces to declare for the NFL draft (15:01) and the AAFs big opening weekend (21:36). Assuming the Patriots are out, who is the NFL's next dynasty and which teams are in danger of taking a dirt nap after an extended run of title contention? ( 34:40)

Listen to the podcast below: