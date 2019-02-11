Falcons add ex-Chiefs DC Bob Sutton as an assistant

Bob Sutton landed a job with the Atlanta Falcons.

The team announced Monday that they hired the former Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator as a senior assistant.

Sutton was fired by the Chiefs last month after their overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

With coach Dan Quinn taking on the defensive play-calling duties in 2019, the Falcons are bringing in Sutton to give Atlanta another experienced eye. The team noted that Sutton is expected to help with in-game strategy, clock management, time-out usage and replay review.

"Calling the defense, spending the extra time to get that right, and making sure our style and identity come across in the right way are exciting challenges," Quinn said in a statement, via the team's official website. "Adding someone with Bob's knowledge and experience to assist with clock and game-management strategies will help us be the best version of the Falcons that we can be in 2019."

Sutton's hire continues an offseason trend in Atlanta of adding experienced coaches to the staff. The Falcons previously brought in ex-head coaches Dirk Koetter and Mike Mularkey earlier this year.