What is the NFL Combine?

The NFL Combine is where American football meets speed dating. It is part track meet and part job fair as the 32 NFL teams run a very extensive rule over the leading 300 college football players from across the United States who will enter April's Draft.

Players are measured, weighed, put through a series of physical tests and interviewed many times over. And that's all before they carry out drills and practice reps that relate to their specific position on the field.

It is an intense period from Tuesday February 26 until Monday March 4 (players are on the field March 1-4) but it is a time when players can seriously improve their stock in the eyes of scouts ahead of the all-important NFL Draft. And that can result in millions of additional dollars in the bank.

Where is the NFL Combine held?

The Combine is traditionally held each year at Lucas Oil Stadium - home of the Indianapolis Colts.

What kind of tests will the players undergo?

Let's start with the measurements, which can leave a player feeling pretty exposed. Before they set foot on the field and throw a pass or make a tackle in anger, players are asked to strip to their underwear in order to be measured accurately by the NFL teams.

"It's like a meat market," said former Connecticut running back Andre Dixon. "You feel like you're cattle and they're looking for the biggest cow."

Players are measured for their wingspan, the size of their hands, calves, wrists, arms, legs and torso. Each athlete is also required to lie down in a giant egg-like contraption that measures body fat. Players are, of course, asked to leave their dignity at the door before beginning this process.

What about medical tests?

These are very thorough. Players are checked for blood pressure, heart and organ function, undergo a raft of x-rays and are tested for their flexibility. They are also screened for performance-enhancing and recreational drugs.

Are the players tested mentally during the NFL Combine?

Most definitely. Players are asked to complete a 12-minute, 50-question Wonderlic test that is used to gauge intelligence across many industries in the United States.

The importance of these test results is often disputed. The average score for an NFL player is 21 (journalists reportedly average 26 out of 50) but the legendary Dan Marino scored just 14 and is in the Hall of Fame. Any score under 10 is meant to suggest that a player has serious literacy problems.

Florida State kicker Sebastian Janikowski scored just nine points in 2000 but has gone on to enjoy a fruitful 18 seasons in the NFL. A poor test score might raise a red flag but, ultimately, teams will be influenced by how a player performs on the football field.

So what kind of questions are on the Wonderlic test?

A quick Google search produced these example questions. We'll post the answers at the end of this article.

Paper sells for 21 cents per pad. What will four pads cost? A train travels 20 feet in 1/5 of a second. At this same speed, how many feet will it travel in three seconds? A boy is 17 years old and his sister is twice as old. When the boy is 23 years of age, what will be the age of his sister? The hours of daylight and darkness in September are nearest equal to the hours of daylight and darkness in...?

Are the players psychologically tested by the teams?

Yes. And this is an area that the 32 NFL teams put a lot of time and effort in. They want to get right down to the very heart of the player they are considering investing millions of dollars in.

Players will be asked if they are team-first athletes, how committed they are to winning and they will be expected to divulge as much background information about their family and upbringing as is humanly possible.

The athletes are also hit with some more off-the-wall, rapid-fire questions designed to give teams just a tiny bit more information to add to the bulging dossiers they compile in Indianapolis. Here are a few examples of the questions and those who had to come up with the right answers!

"If you die, would you want to come back as a cat or a dog." Wide Receiver Kenny Britt.

"Boxers or briefs?" Defensive End Austen Lane.

"How many ways could you use a brick in a minute?" Defensive End Chris Smith.

"You're on a mountain in Alaska on a bus going 100 miles per hour. Where are you sitting on the bus?" Quarterback Brandon Doughty.

So what happens when a player survives all of that and finally gets on the field?

Players will go through a series of drills that relate to their positions. Quarterbacks will throw a barrage of passes, receivers will catch footballs at a hand-blistering rate and cornerbacks will showcase their ability to cover downfield and make plays on the ball. And so on.

Then players will be tested in the 40-yard dash, the bench press (how many reps they can do at 225 pounds), the vertical leap, the broad jump, the three-cone drill and the 20- and 60-yard shuttle runs.

The most high-profile of those tests is the 40-yard dash and players can literally make or break their status for the NFL Draft in the course of just over four seconds. If a player can run anything at or below 4.4 seconds, they will have scouts falling over themselves and drooling. If a wide receiver posts a sub-standard 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash, their stock could fall and that means less money come signing day.

Are teams ever fooled by what they see at the NFL Combine?

Absolutely! What teams see in Indianapolis must be coupled with game film showing how the player performed in college. There have been high-profile examples of 'workout warriors' wowing the scouts and hitting the big-time as a result. And the results have often been ugly for the teams.

In 2009, wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey made a name for himself by running the 40-yard dash in 4.3 seconds. That prompted the Oakland Raiders into a head-scratching move by taking the previously-unheralded wideout with the seventh overall pick in the Draft.

They rewarded Heyward-Bey with a rookie contract that paid him $7.5 million in 2009. Heyward-Bey showed immediately that running 40 yards in a straight line is much easier than playing wide receiver in the NFL. He was shockingly bad as a rookie and caught just nine passes - that's around $833,000 per reception. Nice work if you can get it!

Defensive end/linebacker Vernon Gholston was another who impressed at the NFL Combine in 2008 and the New York Jets reached for him with the sixth overall pick in the Draft. Three seasons later, the Jets cut Gholston without him recording a single sack in the NFL. During that period, 600 other players recorded sacks in the league but not the man dubbed the star of the 2008 NFL Combine.

Five to watch at the 2019 NFL Combine

Kyler Murray - Quarterback, Oklahoma - After a mysterious series of media obligations at the Super Bowl, the interview process will be vital in Indy as no team is quite sure how much Murray wants to choose football over baseball. Named college football's best player in 2018, Murray will have plenty of interest.

Dwayne Haskins - Quarterback, Ohio State - There is a great deal of excitement around Haskins and while he is not the finished product, the value of the quarterback position means there will be a great deal of interest in him at the NFL Combine. Even if he doesn't throw in Indy, Haskins can show off his football IQ when teams get him on the board.

Nick Bosa - Defensive End, Ohio State - The younger brother of LA Chargers' pass rusher Joey Bosa could very well be the first off the board on the opening night of the NFL Draft. His time on the field in Indianapolis will be closely monitored after Bosa pulled out of the second half of Ohio State's season with a core muscle injury. He has promised to be "back in action" at the NFL Combine.

Ed Oliver - Defensive Line, Houston - This is a very good draft class for playmaking defensive linemen and Oliver leads the group from the interior. An athletic freak of nature, Oliver is going to turn heads in Indianapolis and will hear his named called early in the 2019 Draft.

Devin White - Linebacker, LSU - A tackling machine and athletic former running back, White is exactly the type of player who makes waves at the NFL Combine. He is a workout warrior who can bench press 405 pounds, squat 637 pounds and leap 34 inches into the air with his vertical jump.

Wonderlic Test Answers

84 cents 300 feet 40 years old March

