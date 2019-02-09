Patriots S Patrick Chung undergoes surgery on arm

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung underwent surgery this week to repair his broken forearm.

Chung exited Super Bowl LIII during the third quarter after sustaining the injury while tackling Rams running back Todd Gurley.

On Friday, the veteran defensive back took to Instagram to assure the procedure was successful and went according to plan.

"I'm right back, I'm right back," Chung repeats in the video.

This will not be the only procedure Chung is slated to undergo this offseason. Per NESN, he'll have surgery on his shoulder later this offseason.