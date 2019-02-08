CB prospect Deandre Baker: Deion was 'best to do it before me'

NFL Media's Oklahoma Drill series presents exclusive, quick-hitting one-on-one interviews with players and coaches from around the league. No nonsense -- just football experiences directly from the source.

Deandre Baker

Cornerback, Georgia

Born: Sept. 4, 1996

Experience: Draft prospect

Interview by Brooke Cersosimo | Feb. 6, 2019

Definitely, I had two goals [last season]. That was to win the Thorpe and the other was win a national championship. I fell short of one of them.

It was a big accomplishment [winning the Jim Thorpe Award], and it was an honor to be named among the greats like Deion Sanders, Patrick Peterson, guys like that. It's just a blessing.

The film, the stats. I only gave up one touchdown my whole [college] career.

You can't make any mistakes really [as a cornerback]. One slip and fall or missed step and it's a touchdown. That's the biggest thing.

Do the best I can do. Every part of the [NFL Scouting] Combine, [I want to] be the best at each drill. I don't want to put a number out there [for the 40-yard dash] just yet. I don't want to scare nobody. Just watch and see.

I don't model my game after no one. I'm one of a kind.

I watch Deion [on film] because he was the best to do it before me. His ball skills [set him apart].

Antonio Brown. He's from Miami, too, and we be talking crazy to each other. I can't wait to [play] him.

Of course [I can shut Brown down].

[When skipping Georgia's bowl game], I just helped my teammates out and was there mentally for my team.

I've been talking to Amari Cooper and Teddy Bridgewater every now and then. We're from the same neighborhood, so I talk to them. Devonta Freeman also. They just tell me to stay focused and enjoy the process, things like that.

Gonna buy a Rolls Royce [with my first paycheck].

Calvin Ridley [was the toughest receiver I faced in college]. He's quick and fast and runs good routes.