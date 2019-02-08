Jets hire Jim Bob Cooter as RBs coach, finalize staff

Jim Bob Cooter takes on New York.

The former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator lands as the Jets running backs coach, the team announced Friday.

After three full seasons as Detroit's OC, Cooter and the Lions parted ways after a season in which the coordinator received much of the blame for the unit's regression in Matt Patricia's first season.

JBC will work under new coach Adam Gase and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Dowell Loggains.

The 34-year-old assistant has never been a running backs coach in previous stints but worked with Gase in Denver in 2013, where Cooter was a Broncos offensive assistant when Gase served as the OC.

The Jets could look to upgrade their running back unit in Gase's first season. Isaiah Crowell and Elijah McGuire sit as the top two backs with Bilal Powell headed to free agency. Gang Green has long been rumored to be in the mix to bid on Le'Veon Bell's services given their need for a dual-threat workhorse and large salary cap availability.

Along with announcing the full staff, the Jets also added Shawn Jefferson as assistant head coach offense/wide receivers, Bo Hardegree as an offensive assistant, John Dunn as tight ends coach, Frank Pollack as offensive line coach, Derek Frazier as assistant offensive line coach, Frank Bush as assistant head coach defense/inside linebackers, Andre Carter as defensive line coach, Joe Vitt as senior defensive assistant/outside linebackers, Blake Williams as a defensive assistant and Eric Sanders as a defensive assistant.