Aaron Rodgers wants Packers to play in London game

With the Carolina Panthers crossing The Pond for a 2019 tilt, only one NFL team will have yet to play a game in London: The Green Bay Packers.

The best Packer would like to change that distinction in 2020.

Aaron Rodgers spoke to NFL UK during last week's NFL Honors saying he's lobbying for the Cheeseheads to play in London soon.

Rodgers noted the most obvious reasons the Packers have yet to play in London: They fill NFL stadiums in America too well.

"We travel too well. Nobody wants to give up a home game with the Packers because they know it's going to be a full house," Rodgers said. "We're not going to give up a home game, because we're sold out for the next 30 years and nobody wants to give up a home game when we come to town."

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy has already said the Packers would not give up a home game, where the influx of people helps sustain the small Green Bay community.

The question is whether the NFL will be able to convince an owner to forego a surefire sellout in their home stadium to get the Packers to London.

"There's so many great fans over there," Rodgers said. "There's Packers bars in all these countries. There's one in Paris. (Girlfriend) Danica (Patrick) went to the one in Paris."

Those European Cheeseheads are hoping to get a closer look at their team. Rodgers hopes that happens soon.