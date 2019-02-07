ATN Podcast: Offseason storylines to track and not

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- bring you all the news around the NFL including Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz responding to reports about his temperament (10:53), Nick Foles informing the Eagles that he will void his $20 million option (14:12), and the Miami Dolphins introducing Brian Flores (18:55). There is still uncertainty about where the Raiders will play in 2019 but they are not expected to play in Oracle Park (24:31). The heroes then break down some offseason storylines worth tracking...and ones to fast forward (31:19). The heroes say goodbye to the biggest bod in the room, Nick Shook (51:58).

Listen to the podcast below: