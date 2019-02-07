DDFP: 2019 QB Carousel & Handsome Hank's review of Atlanta

Dave Dameshek is in Studio 66 with Handsome Hank who makes his return after being in Atlanta with Dave for SB LIII. The duo starts up with recapping their trip together to the Peach state to see the Patriots defeat the Rams (2:50). Next up, with free agency and draft upcoming Shek, Hank and Eddie Spaghetti give their picks as to where quarterbacks such as Nick Foles, Teddy Bridgewater, Derek Carr and Joe Flacco will end up in 2019 (13:33). After getting through every Spaghetti & EmmaVP rundown topic, they wrap up this portion of the show with their bold prediction for the 2019 season (45:10). Finally, we hear from Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan who sat down with Dave during Super Bowl week (52:03)!

Listen to the podcast below: