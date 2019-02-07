Bucs sign Danish kicker Andersen from German league

When it comes to the kicker position, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been forced to think outside the box (see: Roberto Aguayo). Now, they're looking outside the country.

Tampa Bay announced Thursday that it signed Phillip Andersen, a Danish kicker who most recently booted for the Berlin Rebels of the German Football League.

Among the other clubs for which Andersen has kicked are the Amager Demons, Herlev Rebels and Søllerød Gold Diggers of the Danish American Football Federation. (The Gold Diggers!)

The Bucs signed Andersen after seeing him kick at the Husted Kicking Pro Camp in Mobile, Ala. during the Senior Bowl and then bringing him to Tampa Bay for a personal workout.

Andersen is currently the only kicker on the Bucs' roster for 2019, as Cairo Santos' contract has expired. Matt Bryant, formerly of the Bucs and most recently cut by the Atlanta Falcons, is expected to be a veteran target.

For now though, skål, Andersen, for your entry into the National Football League.