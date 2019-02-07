Kyler Murray officially invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Three-hundred-and-thirty-eight college prospects are slated to attend the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis later this month, but one of them stands out: Kyler Murray.

The Oklahoma quarterback was officially invited to be a participant in the combine, which begins Feb. 26 and is aired on NFL Network. The full list of those expected to attend is available here.

A baseball and football star in Norman, Murray announced his intention to enter the NFL draft in mid-January, despite having already been drafted by the MLB's Oakland Athletics with the ninth pick of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Murray is still scheduled to report to the Athletics' spring training on Feb. 15. He was allowed by the Athletics to play out one final season at Oklahoma, where he started at QB and won the Heisman Trophy.

When asked by NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano last week when his decision to play either football or baseball will come, Murray only offered, "Soon. Very soon."